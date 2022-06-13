Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak’s assumptions about her father Raja Chaudhary & witnessing domestic abuse

Shweta Tiwari can be counted among the popular Indian TV celebrities who garnered immense love and adulation from the audience. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari is also earning fame for her stellar performances in several music videos and for her fashionable looks. Her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was a big failure and she had come out in the open and spoke about it. Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress also shared her daughter’s reaction to the domestic abuse by her father.

Reportedly when Shweta was just 18, she was married to Raja Chaudhary and she has just started her career in TV and became a big name with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. While her professional career took off, her personal life was miserable, but Shweta decided to move on and take divorce, Raja. They have a daughter together, Palak Tiwari, who was 12 when the couple got divorced.

As per media reports, while talking about how Palak related to their divorce, Shweta had said in an earlier interview with Bollywood life, "Palak, who is only 12 years old, has seen the atrocities done by her father on me. He beat and harassed me many times in front of him. But, she always had a hope that her father would love her as she watches Raja on TV. He made many false claims about me that I would not allow him to meet my daughter."

Shweta had even said that Raja chose property over their daughter Palak and she was happy with it. She shared, "During the divorce, we made two proposals, either take a house, which will also be in the name of our daughter Palak. Or take a house which will be named after him and stay away from Palak. He immediately chose the latter option. He wanted to get a house to take away from our life and I bought Shanti for my daughter and myself at this cost," she added.

Today, Palak Tiwari is a big name in tinsel town, and her upbringing by mother Shweta is often complimented. Recently, Raja Chaudhary had also praised Shweta and thanked her for giving Palak such an amazing upbringing and letting her meet him after ages.

