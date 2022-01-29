Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik to Gautam Gulati: Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, here are the past winners

There’s no doubting the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. The first season of Bigg Boss aired in 2006 and with each passing season, the show became a bigger and more popular hit among viewers. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be airing tonight and viewers will finally find out who will be winning this season after a roller-coaster ride of four months. But, prior to that, let us take a look at all the people who lifted the trophy in the last fourteen seasons.

Let’s take a look:

Rubina Dilaik – Bigg Boss 14, 2020

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She won a prize money of Rs. 36 lakh on the show.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla – Bigg Boss 13, 2019

Sidharth Shukla took the Bigg Boss trophy home in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. He won a prize money of Rs. 40 lakh. The popular film and television actor breathed his last on September 2 last year, leaving his loved ones and fans in a state of shock and grief.

Dipika Kakar – Bigg Boss 12, 2018

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss 12 in 2019. She took home a prize money of Rs. 30 lakh.

Shilpa Shinde – Bigg Boss 11, 2017

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. The actress won Rs. 50 lakh on the reality show.

Manveer Gurjar – Bigg Boss 10, 2016

Manveer Gurjar entered the tenth season of Bigg Boss as a commoner and lifted the trophy that year too. He took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Prince Narula – Bigg Boss 9, 2015

The king of reality shows, Prince Narula lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 9. He also met the love of his life Yuvika Chaudhary on the show, and the couple tied the knot in 2018. Prince won a prize money of Rs. 50 lakh.

Gautam Gulati – Bigg Boss 8, 2014

Gautam Gulati won the eight season of Bigg Boss in the year 2015. He won the cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh on the show.

Gauahar Khan – Bigg Boss 7, 2013

Gauahar Khan lifted the Bigg Boss 7 trophy in the year 2014. The popular film and television actress won a prize money of Rs. 50 lakh.

Urvashi Dholakia – Bigg Boss 6, 2012

Kausatii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia was the winner in the sixth season of the reality show. She also took home a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh.

Juhi Parmar – Bigg Boss 5, 2011

Juhi Parmar was the winner in Bigg Boss 5 in 2012. She won a prize money of Rs. 50 lakh on the controversial reality show.

Shweta Tiwari – Bigg Boss 4, 2010

In Bigg Boss season 4, Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner. She won the prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Vindu Dara Singh – Bigg Boss 3, 2009

Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss 3. He took home a prize money of Rs 1 crore. He was handed the trophy by host Amitabh Bachchan.

Ashutosh Kaushik – Bigg Boss 2, 2008

The second season of Bigg Boss 2 aired in the year 2008. Ashutosh Kaushik lifted the trophy this year. He won the prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Rahul Roy – Bigg Boss 1, 2006

Rahul Roy was the first winner of the season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The Aashiqui fame actor won a prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

