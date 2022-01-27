Shweta Tiwari’s 'Bra ka size' comment has been ‘taken out of context’, says actor Salil Acharya

Shweta Tiwari has landed herself in trouble after she made a statement regarding her innerwear during a press conference where she was promoting her upcoming web series ‘Show Stopper’. Ever since she made that statement it is going viral on social media and everyone has been slamming her. Even the MP Home Minister has ordered an enquiry. Now in a recent interview with Times Of India, actor Salil Acharya who too was present at the event opened up about the entire fiasco.

Salil Acharya said, “I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays a bra fitter in the web series. I had asked him that for a person who has played mythological and godly roles in the past, how was it playing something so different. In a funny way, Shweta said that now we are making God do this. When she said God, she meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles. Her statement has been taken out of context and I really would like to clear the air.”

The actor further said that the conversation was all about him asking the actors about their roles in their upcoming show and that is when this entire moment happened. Salil further revealed that people have only cut out that particular part from the entire event and made it viral. He also said that in the age of social media, things like this happen. “Earlier there was no medium where someone could do something like this. It would take days to cut and edit footage like this. If they wanted to do something, then they could only use audio. Now with social media, everything has become instant. They can take whatever they want and use it in any way they want to," he said.

