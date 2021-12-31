Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak excited to meet Salman Khan; Reveals her favourite Bigg Boss 15 contestant

Upcoming weekend ka vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be graced by popular celebrities Dharmendra, Shekhar Ravjiani, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limabchiyaa, and Siddharth Nigam. They will be adding the special bling to the New Year Special episode. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak recently spoke to Etimes TV about her excitement for going to the show and the contestants she admires the most in this season.

Palak Tiwari will appear on the reality show for the very first time. She shared about her favourite contestant, “I think, I support… honestly, everyone in the house as it is very difficult being in the Bigg Boss house. But I do like Tejasswi Prakash. Rakhi Sawant is amazing. She is still relevant. She is super entertaining and I really like her.”

Talking about her excitement for sharing the stage with Salman Khan, she said, “I am super excited to be in the Bigg Boss house for the very first time. Who won’t be excited? He is the megastar himself – Salman Khan sir. I am super super excited and very nervous.”

Mom-to-be Bharti Singh also shared her experience of shooting for the grand episode. She said that they are going to celebrate the New Year at Bigg Boss house. She revealed that she was scared and had to remember the script, as they will be shooting with legends – Dharmendra ji and Salman Khan sir. She added that she just feels blessed to be working till the last day of the year.



