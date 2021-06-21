Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak posts an appreciation note for her; Says ‘You are the best parent’

Palak Tiwari’s appreciation comes amid the time when Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has once again accused her for leaving their son alone for a month.

Shweta Tiwari has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life. Both marriages of the actress failed but still, she is facing all the trouble with a brave face. She is in Cape Town but her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli is not leaving any chance in accusing her. He has today also released a video and blamed her for leaving their son Reyansh alone for a month. Amid this, her daughter Palak Tiwari ha shared a picture along with an appreciation post for her mother.

She wrote, “Thank you for raising us correctly and teaching us not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you. You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you. @shwera.tiwari” In the picture, the actress is seen wearing white colour ethnic wear and Reyansh is lying on his mother. Palak is from the actress’s first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. The couple got married in 1998 and got separated in 2007 after 9 years of marriage. She had accused him of domestic violence.

To note, the actress’s estranged husband had shared a video on Father’s Day and claimed that he cannot see his son. On the work front, Palak is all set to make her acting debut with Rosie The Saffron Chapter. It is directed by Vishal Mishra and is based on the sudden disappearance of a female BPO employee from Gurugram.

