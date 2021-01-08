Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari poses in a neon sweater & skirt as she relives her school days; See PICS

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari always give us mother-daughter goals. Palak Tiwari is now gearing up for her first film Rosie.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are considered to be one of the best mother-daughter duos in the television industry. They have always inspired us by sharing a glimpse of their private lives. Like her mother Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari is also popular and enjoys a huge fan following. She is also gearing up for her first film debut and has even shared the first poster of it. Palak Tiwari's pictures always garner a lot of praise, and this time again, the gorgeous diva has created a buzz on the internet.

Palak Tiwari is badly missing her school days and to relive those days she shared set of pictures where we can see her wearing a neon coloured sweater with a short black skirt. Palak has complemented the look with stocking and a black sling bag. She is happily posed and captioned it as, “When u miss school just wear school skirts.” Palak has opted for dewy makeup and left her hair open. She finished the look with a nude coloured lipstick. The whole get-up of her looks very apt.

Coming back to her work front, Palak will be seen in a film titled Rosie. She will be essaying the lead role and is believed to be India's first horror-thriller film.

Take a look at her pictures:

The film story is based around BPOs in Gurugram. Palak Tiwari is Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter. They divorced long time back and went their separate ways.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her film debut with Rosie; FIRST poster out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Palak Tiwari Instagram

Share your comment ×