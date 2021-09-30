Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wishes her speedy recovery; Read here

Television actress Shweta Tiwari was recently hospitalised. According to the latest report in Indian Express, Shweta was admitted to the hospital due to hectic professional commitments, the actress was hospitalised for low blood pressure. Soon after the reports of her hospitalisation surfaced the internet, Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wished her a speedy recovery.

Abhinav Kohli took to his Instagram handle and posted a get well soon note. He also took a dig at weight loss and transformation. He wrote, “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke liye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai.” For the uninitiated, Shweta and her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli are not living together. It was back in 2013 that Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot with each other. However, their relationship turned sour after a few years. Shweta and Abhinav are currently fighting a custody battle in court for their son Reyaansh.

Earlier, the actress' team recently released a statement wherein they mentioned that Shweta did not manage enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change and hence had to be hospitalised. The statement also revealed that Shweta will return home soon as she is recovering well