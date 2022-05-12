Shweta Tiwari’s glamorous floral attire and blue boots give major summer outfit goals; See PICS

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly industry with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and Indian outfits. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress recently shared gorgeous pictures of herself in a floral outfit which is creating trends on social media.

In the post shared by Shweta Tiwari, she is seen in a blue sheer style floral design dress with a high slit. She has sported gorgeous high heeled boots and is seen flaunting her toned legs. She has paired it with green studded earrings and flawless make-up. Fans of the actress are going gaga over her glamorous pictures.

See the post here-

Shweta Tiwari has been quite popular for her fashionable look after her weight transformation a few years back. The actress often shared stylish pictures and videos with her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna. The actress was also appreciated for her roles in Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. She was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty and she was one of the finalists of the season. She will soon appear in a web series named Show Stopper, along with Saurabh Raaj Jain. It also stars Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi.

