Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli on allegations levelled by her: Never stopped her from meeting the child

Shweta Tiwari had accused her estrange husband Abhinav Kohli of running her reputation. On this Abhinav Kohli has reacted and claimed it to be false.

Shweta Tiwari’s marriages have always been the talk of the town. The actress got married twice but with her bad luck, she never got the happy life she dreamt of. In a recent interview, she made some shocking revelations regarding her marriage and how tough it was for her and children. Shweta Tiwari said that her children are suffering because of the wrong choices she made in her life. And now her second husband Abhinav Kohli has finally reacted to the allegations made by his wife and actress Shweta Tiwari.

Talking to Zoom entertainment, Abhinav Kohli called all the allegations made by Shweta Tiwari false. He said, “She used to call the police and never let me enter the house. The condition of a man in society today is bad as they can be thrown out of the house. This is very cruel. Every time, I try to go, she would call the police. Shweta always stopped me from meeting my son.” He also said that he has never stopped Shweta from talking to Reyansh when she was tested positive for COVID 19.

Abhinav Kohli also said, “Let the kid make his own choice. If he wants to be with his father or mother. There are many things which a father can teach to his son.”

Recently, Shweta Tiwari talked at length about her marriages and alleged that Abhinav Kohli had threatened her that he will ruin her reputation. The actress was first married to Raja Chaudhary and welcomed daughter Palak Tiwari. She then married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and welcomed her son, Reyansh.

