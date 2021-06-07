Shweta Tiwari’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 style diary is all about comfortable athleisure; SEE PICS

Shweta Tiwari has become an inspiration for many after she lost weight. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, fans are witnessing her stylish avatar.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari, who is well-known for her performance, shocked everyone when she shared her pictures with a drastic body transformation. She had shed almost 10 kilos of weight and was looking younger. Her fitness journey became an inspiration for many people and her fans loaded her with appreciation posts. Her new pictures went viral on all social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with stylish pictures from the photoshoots. She is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But there also she has proved that age is just a number for her.

She has been rocking her days with all stylish and comfortable athleisure. Her unique and trendy sartorial choices are giving us major fashion goals. She is having a gala time with the other contestants. The mother of two is also keeping her fans updated about her day-to-day life on social media. She has been also sharing several stunning pictures of her which is keeping her fans hooked. It will not be wrong to say that she has turned out to be one of the most stylish contestants in the reality show.

In her pictures, she also rocked the little white dress. She was seen wearing a one-shoulder thigh-grazing dress. It had puffy sleeves, which added to the cuteness quotient.

Take a look at her stylish and yet comfortable looks:

On the work front, she was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress is popular for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She had essayed the role of Perena and her performance left a mark on the minds of her fans.

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Insatgram

