Shweta Tiwari says people blame women after a divorce

Television star Shweta Tiwari recalls that when she chose to separate from husband Abhinav Kohli after accusing him of domestic violence, it was easy for many people to blame her for the situation.

"It's easy for people to say, aLadki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'," said Shweta, in an interview to hindustantimes.com. She added: "When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family." On her daughter Palak, shweta said: "She has taken care of me like my mother."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari REACTS to her onscreen kiss, daughter Palak Tiwari’s reaction to it

Credits :IANS

Read More