Shweta Tiwari says people blame women after a divorce
"It's easy for people to say, aLadki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'," said Shweta, in an interview to hindustantimes.com. She added: "When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family." On her daughter Palak, shweta said: "She has taken care of me like my mother."
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari REACTS to her onscreen kiss, daughter Palak Tiwari’s reaction to it
Add new comment