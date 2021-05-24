Shweta Tiwari shares group photo with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants; Says ‘New friends brings new energy’

Shweta Tiwari is in Cape Town for the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress has shared a group photo on her Instagram.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting is going on in Cape Town. The celebrities who have participated in the show are continuously treating their fans with pictures and videos. They are giving us glimpses of fun having at the set. Actress Shweta Tiwari has also participated in the show and has been flaunting body transformation. She has recently shared a picture on her social platform where she is seen posing with her other co-contestants. All are looking very happy.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “The great thing about new friends is That they bring new energy to your soul”. In the picture, she is seen Abhinav Shukla, , Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, , Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj, and others. The actress can be seen putting her arm around Divyanka and holding Aastha Gill. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen wearing a black outfit. Fans are dropping lovely comments on the picture.

Earlier, Divyanka also shared a group photo and wrote, “I wonder who cracked the joke..No one.’ Coming back to the Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress, she has been grabbing the limelight because of her estranged husband. They both are at loggerheads over their son Reyansh. He has been accusing the actress of not allowing him to their son.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, the actress had also shared a video of Abhinav Kohli where he is seen misbehaving with her. However, the show will go on air from July.

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Insatgram

