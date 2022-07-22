Shweta Tiwari shares PIC with son Reyansh; Calls him ‘Cutest travelling Partner’

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular names in the telly town. The actress rose to fame with her spectacular acting in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and people are not the only fan of her acting skill but also her fashion sense. She is the mother of two, daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Shweta is very close to her son and often shares pictures with him. The mother-son duo is all smiling in their latest picture as they are ready to travel together.

In the picture shared by the actress, Shweta Tiwari is seen seated along with her little son, Reyansh. They are seen sporting sunglasses as they smiled at the camera. The actress had sported a light blue shirt and black trousers. She captioned, “My Cutest travelling Partner..”

See the post here-

Sara Khan commented on her post, “Alle you cutie”. Many fans commented on the post, one said, “Nice Gogal Gang”, another said, “Cuteness overloaded”, “Awww Cutest Mumma Rey”, “Awesome as always n dedicated mother”, and many others dropped heart emojis on the post. Shweta goes on mini trips with her kids.

On the professional front, Shweta Tiwari was seen in the web series, Show Stopper with Sourabh Raaj Jain. She also appeared in a music video with him that tugged heartstrings. Apart from that, Shweta has done shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Begusarai, Hum Tum and Them and also emerged as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 4. Shweta was awarded Rs 1 crore along with the trophy.

