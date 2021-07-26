Shweta Tiwari shares PICS with her twinkling star; Any guesses?

Shweta Tiwari is spending some quality time with her children. She has returned from Cape Town where she was shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is currently being aired on the Colors channel and is getting a positive response from the audience. In the show, the actress is also managing to complete dangerous tasks. However, the actress is back to her children now. She has been sharing loads of pictures and recently, she shared another set of photos on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shweta wrote, “My Twinkling star.” Well, any guess who is the person? It's nobody else but her son Reyansh. The actress has shared pictures with him. In the photos, he is seen kissing his mommy. The actress is seen wearing a salwar suit which has gota patti work on the sleeves. It has a hand-painted organza dupatta. To complete the look, she opted for oxidised heavy earrings. Fans and celebrities have dropped comments on the post.

Sourabh Raj Jain, Karanvir Bohra, and others posted comments. One of the fans wrote, “Our my absolutely favorite bigg boss winner till date Shwetaaaaa, I am so happy that I supported and voted for you and you had won bb Your killing it in #KKK11 as well, yesterday you were incredibly mind blowing, I literally got goosebumps and felt so happy and proud to see how you nailed the task.”

Shweta Tiwari always grabs headlines for her personal life. The actress rose to fame from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Also Read: KKK11’s Shweta Tiwari is a perfect workout partner for daughter Palak as they dish out major fitness goals