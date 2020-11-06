  1. Home
  2. tv

Shweta Tiwari shares a stunning PIC amid Abhinav Kohli's allegations; Says 'Life is a state of mind'

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli's made shocking allegations against her a few days back.
15264 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tiwari shares a stunning PIC amid Abhinav Kohli's allegationsShweta Tiwari shares a stunning PIC amid Abhinav Kohli's allegations; Says 'Life is a state of mind'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 4 winner and television actress Shweta Tiwari is currently holidaying with her daughter Palak Tiwari at a luxurious resort. The actress and her daughter are spending some quality time with each other nowadays. Shweta often shares pictures from their getaway. Recently, she has taken to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of herself. She can be seen dressed in a thigh-high black and white gown in the picture. The actress shared this picture days after Abhinav Kohli made some serious allegations against her. 

The actress can be seen sitting on a bathtub and smiling while posing for the camera. While sharing the same, she writes, "Life is a state of mind!" The actress has also taken to her Instagram story to share a motivational quote by Vex King. The quote read as, “Never be embarrassed by your struggle. Never apologize for the thing you’ve worked hard for. Every part of your journey has beauty in it, so never let anyone drag you down for climbing to a better place.”

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram posts here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life is a state of mind!

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Recently, Shweta’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her for keeping their son, Reyaansh away from him.  While speaking with ETimes TV, Abhinav said, "For three months I tried to contact the police and they all told me that it is a family matter and you should go to court. But when Shweta called them they asked me to come to the police station we need to speak.” He further said, “They told me they have come unofficially and I told them my position and they did not force. Reyaansh told them that he doesn't want to go to his mother's home."

Also Read: Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari didn't let him meet their son Reyansh; WATCH Video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

You may like these
Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari didn't let him meet their son Reyansh; WATCH Video
Shweta Tiwari aka Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Guneet highlights importance of marriage: It's about families being one
Throwback: When Shweta Tiwari opened up on her troubled marriage with Abhinav Kohli: I’ll do what is right
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak raise temperature as they beat October heat by swimming; See Photos
Shweta Tiwari aka Guneet says Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will remain close to her as she gears up for Amneet wedding
Shweta Tiwari resumes shoot for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan post recovering from COVID 19
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement