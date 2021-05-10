Shweta Tiwari shares video of Abhinav Kohli assaulting her; Ekta Kapoor & Ridhima Pandit react with disgust

Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV footage on Instagram where husband Abhinav Kohli is assaulting her and her son Reyansh publicly. Many celebs voiced their support including Ekta Kapoor.

In a recent turn of events between the ugly spat of Shweta Tiwari and Ex- Abhinav Kohli, Shweta has shared a video on her Instagram where Abhinav can be seen clearly assaulting her and her son Reyansh. The video is taken from the CCTV camera overlooking the building compound area, which is an open public spot and Abhinav Kohli is not hesitating one bit from trying to grab Shweta at will and drag her though she is resisting the assault. Shweta is holding Reyansh tightly in her arms trying to protect the kid from a violent grown man.

The video was posted in response to Abhinav publicly claiming that Shweta has abandoned her son in order to participate in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shweta initially retorted back by saying that Abhinav Kohli has not contributed a penny for Reyansh, Abhinav slammed the claim. Many celebs responded worrisomely in the comment. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Why is this guy not arrested” while Ridhima Pandit got concerned and reacted by writing, “Oh My God Shweta… Be strong.. A mother always knows what’s best”. Ashmit Patel wrote, “Stay strong sister. Sending you love and light.”

Take a look at the post:

Shweta wrote in the caption, “Now let the truth come out!!!!”. Shweta mentioned that the video will be deleted after some time from her social media. She further wrote, “After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night!” Shweta mentioned that “this horrible man” (Abhinav Kohli) is not letting the child’s mental health stay normal and that she is finding it difficult to live in such circumstance anymore.

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

