Shweta Tiwari on shooting 'Roka ceremony' in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: It was a beautiful moment; See Photos

Amber and Guneet are all set to exchange rings in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and begin a new journey. Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about shooting the Roka ceremony and shared her take on the current track of the show. Read on.

When Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was launched in November last year, viewers were excited to see Shweta Tiwari make a 'grand' comeback on TV with an 'interesting' storyline. The daily soap throws light upon the subject that love can happen anytime and at any age. The show chronicles around the lives of Amber (Varun Badola), Guneet (Shweta Tiwari), and Niya (Anjali Taratari). It portrays how in these changing times, children can sometimes play matchmakers too. From the beginning, the show has kept audiences hooked with innumerable twists and turns.

Now, after a long wait, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fans are going to dance in merriment, as Amber and Guneet are all set to make their relationship official. Yes, the big happy moment is here! #AmNeet is prepping up to tie the knot soon. If you've been watching the show, you might know that the arrangements for the 'Roka ceremony' are done, and the duo will finally exchange rings. They are all dressed up and pumped up for the Roka ceremony, all thanks to Niya for making this happen.

Niya took her dad Amber’s rishta to Guneet, and also successfully got blessings from Guneet’s mother Pammi for Amber and Guneet’s wedding. Now, the duo will take their relationship a step ahead and exchange rings. They will be dressed in beautiful traditional attires and will colour co-ordinate in purple. From clicking pictures to sharing a leg, AmNeet's roka ceremony will be filled with happiness and love.

Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about shooting the Roka ceremony and shared her take on the current track of the show. 'I am so happy for Guneet that she has found someone who she really loves. Also, it’s sweet of Pammi ji to have allowed her daughter to make the right choice for herself and to have accepted Amber as her son-in-law. Shooting for the Roka ceremony was a sweet moment and it is certainly one of the most beautiful moments in the show,' expressed Shweta.

Here's a sneak peek from the show:

Well, are you excited to see Amber and Guneet finally become husband and wife soon? Are you liking the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's current track and looking forward to watching the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

