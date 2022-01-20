Shweta Tiwari spills the beans on her physical transformation: ‘The truth is...’

Shweta Tiwari’s physical transformation has inspired many and now in a recent interview, the popular television actress spilled the beans on her fitness secret adding that she doesn’t look like this everyday.

The 41-year-old mother of two, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that she doesn’t have the perfect abs at all times, and feels fitness is a daily struggle. “It is lovely to hear compliments! But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four,” the Bigg Boss season 4 winner said.

Shweta further added, “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results.”

The TV actress recently shed around 10 kgs weight. Sharing a before-and-after picture, the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ fame had written, “Weight Loss! Phew… Weight loss is not easy…it’s very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia (sic).”

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.

