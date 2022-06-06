Shweta Tiwari to star in Rohit Shetty's web show 'Indian Police Force' with Sidharth Malhotra?

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, who has been ruling the telly world with her excellent acting and fashionable looks. She enjoys a massive following on social media and often shares pictures of herself in stylish western and Indian outfits. Shweta is a proud mother of two children. Her daughter, Palak Tiwari has also been carving a space for herself in the industry. Shweta has been a part of numerous shows in her acting career and every time her performance has been applauded by the audience.

According to Telly Chakkar's recent report, Shweta Tiwari will be starring in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web show titled 'Indian Police Force'. It is reported that Shweta will play a pivotal role in this web show along with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. However, more details on Shweta's role in this show have been kept under wraps. This upcoming web series will soon air on Amazon Prime. While unveiling the first look of the show, Rohit mentioned on Instagram, “Our cop universe goes digital. And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime.”

Speaking about Rohit Shetty, the director is currently in Cape Town, where he is busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 along with the contestants.

Shweta Tiwari's professional commitments:

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna. The actress was also appreciated for her roles in Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, etc. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. She was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty and she was one of the finalists of the season.

Also, Shweta had recently collaborated with Sourabh Raaj Jain for a music video titled ‘Jado Main Tere Kol Si’. They looked impeccable together in the music video and were immensely loved by their fans. She will soon appear in a web series named 'Show Stopper', along with Saurabh Raaj Jain. It also stars Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi.

