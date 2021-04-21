Shweta Tiwari stuns fans as she flaunts her toned abs in mirror selfie; Says ‘1 pound at a time’

Shweta Tiwari has been inspiring people from her stunning weight loss journey. The actress lost 10 kg of weight recently.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari enjoys a massive fan following. She has undergone a major transformation and stunned her fans. The actress shed almost 10 kg weight and her new avatar is being adored by everyone. Her transformation became the talk of the town. Fans are taking inspiration from her fitness journey. She is also equally enjoying her new phase. Her Instagram feed is filled with loads of weight loss pictures. And recently she shared another picture where she is seen flaunting her toned body.

Taking it to her Instagram story handle, Shweta shared a picture saying, “I don’t have a deadline. 1 pound at a time.. And I will read there.” In the picture, she is wearing a black top and white shorts. She is posing in front of the mirror, showing off her toned abs. She constantly shares pictures from photoshoots which often draws appreciation from her co actors. Karanvir Bohra had written, “Those abs mommie,” along with fire emojis. “Ufffffff haawwwtneesss,” Dalljiet Kaur commented. “Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy,” Saumya Tandon wrote.

Recently, the actress has been in the news after she revealed many secrets of her marriage. She said that her children had suffered a lot because of her wrong choices of men.

Take a look at her picture here:

Shweta Tiwari married twice. First to actor married Raja Chaudhary and welcomed daughter Palak Tiwari. The relationship ended on a very bad note after she accused him of domestic violence. The actress married the second time to Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and welcomed a son, Reyansh.

