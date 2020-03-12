Shweta Tiwari suffers from burns while recreating a scene from Jab We Met on her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what happened to Shweta Tiwari while she was recreating a scene from Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Read on.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the best actresses Indian Television has ever had. The beautiful diva is currently winning hearts as Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. It is not doubting that actors put in a lot of efforts to portray a scene, and often have to go through bad situations also. This is exactly what happened when Shweta tried to recreate a sequence from Kareena Kapoor and starrer Jab We Met on her show. Well, the act proved to be costly for the pretty face as she ended up burning her hands.

It all happened when during the bad date ritual sequence when Randeep advised Guneet to burn the saree and scarf that she wore for the date, as it will help her vent out her anger and frustration. However, things did not go down well during the shoot as fire broke out on the sets. The fire went blazing and partially burnt Shweta’s hands. Well, the fire had caught on the curtains, and in an attempt to calm it down and curb the fire, Shweta suffered burns.



Shweta's co-actor with whom the entire sequence was shot said that while Shweta was trying to cease the fire, everybody on the sets thought that she is trying to improve the scene and bring it to life. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Shweta has suffered some injuries due to the burns. When the media tried to contact Shweta regarding the incident, she was not available. We hope the actress is fine now.

Credits :Times of India

