Shweta Tiwari sums up her 'insanely real life' in a pretty PHOTO from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot is currently going on. Shweta Tiwari, who is competing this season, has shared an update in a recent post from Cape Town about her life.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been quite active on social media lately amid the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. While her personal life has been in the headlines prior to that, the star is now taking over social media with her photos all the way from South Africa as she competes in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In a recent post, Shweta gave her fans a glimpse of her 'insanely real life' from the sets of KKK 11 and left them all gushing over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped a photo while posing amid the shoot. Her charming smile and her casual look of the day in the photo managed to leave her fans in awe. In the photo, Shweta is seen clad in a pink co-ord athleisure set. With her hair left loose, Shweta is seen posing in front of the blue sea. As she beamed with joy and smiled, fans could not help but shower her with compliments in the comments. Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, "Just another Day in My insanely real Life!"

Take a look:

As soon as Shweta shared the photo, comments started coming in. Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "Oye Beautiful." Like him, many other fans also loved Shweta's classy and sporty look on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Meanwhile, Shweta has been spending time with other contestants on the show including , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, . While doing so, she has been sharing photos on her social media handle. Shweta had even praised the show's taskmaster Rohit Shetty and shared photos with him on Instagram.

