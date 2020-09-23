Shweta Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus? Actress reportedly wasn't keeping well few days ago

As per reports, Shweta Tiwari apparently did undergo Covid 19 test but since then hasn't returned to the sets of her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Shweta Tiwari, who recently returned on the sets of 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', in which she plays the lead role may be under the weather. As per reports, rumours have been doing the rounds that the actress may have tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. As per ETimes' latest report, turns out, Shweta wasn't feeling a 100 per cent fit recently.

It is being reported that she apparently did undergo Covid 19 test but since then hasn't returned to the sets of the show. A source told the portal, "She was not feeling well some time ago after which she got herself tested for Covid-19. Thereafter there has been no news."

Shweta's absence from the sets hasn't been clarified by her producers also. "There are rumours that she has tested positive, but she hasn't issued any statement on this and neither has the production house. So, it's not very clear," the source added. However, despite Shweta not turning up, the makers have continued to shoot other sequences.

Three weeks ago, Shweta had shared a photo from her vanity van with her entire hair and makeup crew as they prepped. The actress captioned the photo, "It takes a village to Create a character! My squad @durgedeepak76 #shamim @sm4196139.0109 @ashishgarg_1498 @afsha_ansari96."

In the show, Shweta plays the lead role opposite Varun Badola and it revolves around how his daughter finds him love again in Shweta's character.

