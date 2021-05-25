Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak deletes her Instagram account after former's fight with husband takes ugly turn

KKK 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak deletes her Instagram account amidst the fight between her mother and estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

The daughter of the popular TV actress and contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari, has a good following on social media. She is a popular social media sensation and often shares her fashionable photos. She also loves to post pictures in fashionable outfits on social media. She has also shared pictures with her mother Shweta Tiwari on numerous occasions. But Palak, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari has recently deactivated her social media account, which has surprised all her fans and followers. It might also be possible that she had deleted her account.

But reportedly, her mother Shweta Tiwari follows a private account with the name palaktt, and its name is PT, the initials of Palak Tiwari. It is confusing the netizens as to why she has deleted her account which has lakhs of followers. Some speculations are that she is affected by the ugly fight between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli.

Recently, Shweta’s estranged husband accused her of abandoning her small son for participating in the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. To this, she had responded that she had not left him alone and her son is with her family. But Kohli kept saying that she is lying.

But the issue became more open and worse when Shweta shared CCTV footage of her society, where Abhinav was trying to snatch his child from Shweta’s arms. Abhinav has also shared that he has moved to court over the issue.

Palak Tiwari will be soon making her acting debut on the big screen under actor Vivek Oberoi's home production, ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’.

