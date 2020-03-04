Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak recreates Kiara Advani's photo from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak takes inspiration from Kiara Advani's photo from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar and nails her leaf photoshoot.

A few days ago, Kiara Advani's picture for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 celebrity calendar that went viral on the internet left social media divided into two. While some fans dropped fire emojis for the actress' leaf photoshoot, others called it a plagiarised photograph. Despite being at the center of controversy, the idea and concept behind the photoshoot received appreciation on social media. After a whole lot of rage around Kiara's photo, TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak too has shared a somewhat similar pose on her social media handle.

Palak is seen posing amidst the lush green leaves and she looks out of the world gorgeous in the snap. However, there is one dissimilarity. Unlike Kiara who posed with a strategically placed leaf in the picture, Palak dons a strapless top and is seen peeking at the camera amid large leaves. "Peek-a-boo Shot by @chrisrathore.photo", Palak captioned her post.

Check it out:

Palak enjoys a big fan base with 375k followers on Instagram. As soon as she posted her pictures, the star kid received dozens of compliments and comments filling her section with heart emojis. Palak Tiwari's look received a unanimous yay from the social media users and fans are all heart of her. Meanwhile, she is completing her education and plays to dip her feet into acting soon after. She says she wants to sound well-read like Amitabh Bachchan and when she gets interviewed later on.

Check out Kiara's photo:

