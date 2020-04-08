Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak shares her mom's upper body workout regime and it is not what you think; WATCH

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari gives us a glimpse of her mommy's upper body workout regime during quarantine and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Shweta Tiwari loves spending time with her family, and there's no doubt the fact. Now that the shootings have been stalled, and we're following the stay-at-home policy due to the Coronavirus lockdown, she is having a gala time with her kids. While she usually balanced between work and family quite nicely, Shweta is making the most of these sudden holidays having a blast with her kids. Not only this, but she has also been giving glimpses of her quarantine time to her fans on social media.

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share video, wherein her daughter Palak is seen revealing secrets of her upper body workout regime during self-isolation. Well, you must be thinking it gives you a glimpse of Shweta's heavy workout sessions, but it is not what you think it is. Rather than a serious video, it is a hilarious one, wherein Palak is seen lifting her little brother Reyansh and doing pull-ups. Yes, you read that right!

Demonstrating Shweta's upper body workout secrets, Palak uses her baby brother in place of dumbbells and does the exercises. While Reyansh is happy to become a good alternative for dumbbells, Palak is careful as she lifts her 3-year-old brother. The beautiful actress captioned the video as 'A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by Palak.' What adds the tadka too the video is Palak's hilarious commentary. She is heard saying, 'All you need for this exercise is a baby. He can be a midget too, doesn't matter. He should have a little peti (stomach) for weight. '

Check out Palak Tiwari's video here:

As soon as she posted the video, her fans went all gaga and couldn't control their laughter. We must say, the video is a perfect combination of cute and funny and surely puts a smile on our faces. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

