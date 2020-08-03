  1. Home
  2. tv

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari tying rakhi to her little brother Reyansh is a sight to behold

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with little Reyansh and their pictures are too adorable for words. The trio always manage to leave us smiling.
9848 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari tying rakhi to her little brother Reyansh is a sight to beholdShweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari tying rakhi to her little brother Reyansh is a sight to behold

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the sibling bond. The spirit of the festival was high even this year despite the lockdown and restrictions in place. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari celebrated the festival with little Reyansh and their pictures are too adorable for words. Reyansh is seen getting playful as he gets a rakhi tied by Palak. Shweta shared the pictures on her social media and captioned it, "Most precious #RakshaBandhan @palaktiwarii #Reyansh #nanhayatri"

Meanwhile, it is good news for Shweta Tiwari as her daughter too is all set to make her debut in films. The first poster of her film Rosie was released recently in which she plays the titular role. Palak's first look left everyone talking. She shared the poster on her Instagram page and wrote, "super excited to share the news of my debut in & as #Rosie! And here's my first poster!" 

About bagging the film, Tiwari in a statement said, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that’s so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma’am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I’m very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment."

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement