Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari tying rakhi to her little brother Reyansh is a sight to behold

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with little Reyansh and their pictures are too adorable for words. The trio always manage to leave us smiling.

Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the sibling bond. The spirit of the festival was high even this year despite the lockdown and restrictions in place. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari celebrated the festival with little Reyansh and their pictures are too adorable for words. Reyansh is seen getting playful as he gets a rakhi tied by Palak. Shweta shared the pictures on her social media and captioned it, "Most precious #RakshaBandhan @palaktiwarii #Reyansh #nanhayatri"

Meanwhile, it is good news for Shweta Tiwari as her daughter too is all set to make her debut in films. The first poster of her film Rosie was released recently in which she plays the titular role. Palak's first look left everyone talking. She shared the poster on her Instagram page and wrote, "super excited to share the news of my debut in & as #Rosie! And here's my first poster!"

About bagging the film, Tiwari in a statement said, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that’s so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma’am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I’m very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment."

Credits :Instagram

