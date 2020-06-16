Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli shares a video of son Reyansh with a cryptic note

Amdist Shweta Tiwari and estranged husband Abhinav Kohli's recent controversy, the latter has showered love on his son Reyansh along with a cryptic note. Take a look.

Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been making headlines for quite some time now. Many thought the controversy between the duo is over after Shweta filed a police complaint against Abhinav for domestic violence last year. However, it looks like their chapter is far from over. From the past some days, Abhinav has been sharing posts and screenshots from Shweta and Palak's social media handles on his Instagram handle. He has been grabbing attention for leaking his private chats with Shweta. He also claimed that they have not separated but are staying together. However, Shweta has denied any such false claims by him.

Recently, when the actress lashed out at him for posting about Palak and involving her in their matter, the latter hit back at her asking 'Why she has not filed for divorce yet?' Amidst all this drama and blame-game, Abhinav has now shared a video of his 'happy moments' with son Reyansh. Yes, he has posted a video of his son Reyansh where the little munchkin can be seen playing with his toy gun and having a gala time. However, Abhinav posted this video with a cryptic caption, which has caught the attention on many. In the caption, he wrote, 'A part of my whole world. I will get arrested as many times to give you complete growth and happiness my pyaaru.' Yes, Abhinav said that he will go behind the bars multiple times to give his son the happiness and growth he deserves.

Shweta's fans have been lashing out at Abhinav for targetting the actress after all this time. Many even advised him to move on in life. After Shweta's complaint, Abhinav had been aressted and was in jail for some time.

