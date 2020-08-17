Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli talks to son Reyansh post 3 months: Hopefully I'll meet him soon

Abhinav Kohli took to his social media handle to share his happiness as he spoke to his and Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh after three long months via a video call. He thanked fans for their support and hoped that he will be able to meet his son soon.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's relationship has been rocky even after a year of parting ways. The former couple, who have a son together Reyansh, have been grabbing eyeballs for various reasons. From Abhinav leaking his private chats with Shweta to accusing the actress of forcefully separating him from his son, Abhinav's posts on his social media handle, show that their chapter is not over yet. It was earlier in July that Abhinav alleged that Shweta is separated him from his only kid, Reyansh.

Now, just a few days ago, Abhinav shared yet another post on his Instagram handle, wherein he revealed that he spoke to Reyansh for a few minutes over a video call, after a long gap of three months. Sharing his happiness of being able to talk to his after a long time, Abhinav hoped that he will be able to meet him in person soon. He also expressed his gratitude towards people who have been supporting him in these difficult times.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari opens up on her Bollywood debut

Sharing a throwback monochrome picture with baby Reyansh, Abhinav wrote, 'Today happiness has knocked my door after months. Today I spoke for quite some time with Reyansh on video call after three months. I am hopeful I will meet him soon. You all have really supported me. Thank You. Initially, the trolling was immense but your support gave me strength, now your support has won and the trolling dwindled. '

Take a look at Abhinav's post here:

Earlier, Shweta and Abhinav had got into a heated war of words on social media, when the actress had lashed out on Abhinav for targeting her daughter Palak Tiwari. In August 2019, Shweta had filed a case domestic violence and mental harassment case against Abhinav. Later, the duo got separated and called it quits. The actress had also filed a police complaint against Abhinav, following which was locked in prison. Their personal life has been garnering much attention and creating controversies over the years.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari tying rakhi to her little brother Reyansh is a sight to behold

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×