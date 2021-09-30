Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli gets permission to meet son Reyaansh: It is my son’s victory

Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli have been on bad terms for a long time. They have been filing a legal battle for the custody of their child Reyaansh. Now, Abhinav Kohli has been granted access to speak to and meet his son Reyaansh. Abhinav has been granted permission to speak to his son Reyaansh for 30 minutes on weekdays through video conference and meet on weekends for two hours.

In December 2020, Abhinav had filed a petition against his wife Shweta Tiwari in which he alleged her of keeping their son away from him. He stated in the petition getting the custody of his son and at least be allowed to meet him.

To his relief, the court has given him the access to meet his son during weekends for two hours and he can also speak to his son every day for 30 minutes. Court has also informed both Shweta and Abhinav that they can fight for their son's custody in the Family Court and can take the proceedings ahead in the Family Court.

The honourable court in its order said, "We hope and trust that the petitioner and respondent No.2, who claim to be adept at playing characters, in reel life, act in the best interest of Master R, in real life."

When contacted, Abhinav shared his happiness with Etimes TV, "Yes, the news is true. It is a huge relief for me. I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven't met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can't express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there's a long way to go. I would like to thank Honourable Justice Shri S S Shinde and Honourable Justice Shri N.J. Jamadar for granting me access. I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father."