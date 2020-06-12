Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli is TROLLED for sharing her video with co star Fahmaan Khan

Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband was recently called out by the actress' fan for sharing her video with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan on his Instagram handle. Here's what happened.

Shweta Tiwari's personal life has always been a top of the discussion. Yet again, the conversation regarding the actress's private life has started online, courtesy her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Recently, Abhinav shared a video of Shweta and her Mannphodganj Ki Binny co-star Fahmaan Khan on his Instagram handle, which had many eyes rolling. In the clip, Fahmaan can be seen introducing Shweta when they accidentally bumped into each other on a road. He silently tried to raised questions against his ex-wife and her relations with her co-star, as he even tagged Shweta on the post.

However, Abhinav's random move and the post did not do down well with Shweta's fans, who slammed him for trying to ruin the actress's image and allegedly defame her. While some trolled her, some asked him directly what he is trying to prove with the video. One user commented, 'So? What do you mean to say?' Another user wrote, 'Please don't do such things, we have some respect for u ap wo bhi ganwa do ge.' ( you will lose that too.) He received a lot of flak from netizens and many called him jealous for going down to such level. Some users also advised him to move on and stop trying to pull Shweta down with such cheap tactics. A user said, 'You're looking cheaper after posting stupid things.'

Take a look at Abhinav's post here:

For the unversed, in August 2019, Shweta filed a case against h Abhinav alleging that he subjected her and her 19-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari to domestic violence and put her family through a mental harassment. After this, the couple got separated and called their relationship quits.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari REVEALS if she would be okay with daughter Palak Tiwari being on a dating app

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×