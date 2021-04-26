  1. Home
  2. tv

Shweta Tripathi says she would love to do happier roles in future

Actress Shweta Tripathi would love to do happier roles. It is a realisation she had while shooting for the upcoming web series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein".
4924 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tripathi says she would love to do happier roles in future
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I absolutely love drama -- that has to be established first. But once in a while, keeping the drama intact, I would also love to do happier roles in the future," Shweta said.

The actress added: "I realised this while shooting for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", during a scene in a college where I just had to be happy and in love." "The fun bit is that in my 'reel life' presently I am exactly the way I am in my 'real life' -- simple and happy, just the way I've always wanted to be," Shweta said. 

About her co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin, she says: "Tahir is super dedicated. (he is) Hard working and one of the best co-actors I have worked with."

 

 

 

 

Also read| Gurmeet Choudhary to open a 1000 bed hospital in Patna & Lucknow for common people; Seeks everyone's blessings

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Gurmeet Choudhary to open a 1000 bed hospital in Patna & Lucknow for common people; Seeks everyone's blessings
Raghu Ram elated as he celebrates 5 years of being smoke free: Hope it motivates others to quit smoking
Gauahar Khan gives glimpse of how she feels when Iftar time increases
Aman Verma opens up about losing his mother amid COVID 19 crisis: Things are spiraling out of control
TV Newsmakers of Week: Hina Khan's dad’s death, Mohit Raina tests positive & Sidharth Shukla defends Shehnaaz
Anita Hassanandani shares adorable video of son Aaravv; Says ‘Behind every well dressed kid is his mom’