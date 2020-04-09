Shyam Sundar aka Sugreev in Ramayan passes away due to Cancer; Arun Govil aka Ram mourns death of his co star

Actor Shyam Sundar, who played the role of Sugreev in Ramayan took to his heavenly abode amid the Coronavirus lockdown after suffering from Cancer.

Just a few days back, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made a comeback on TV amidst the Coronavirus lowdown. The re-run of the mythological show brought smiles on everyone's faces. But, there's a piece of sad news that has come now. Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played the role if Surgeev in the epic saga has passed away. Yes, the veteran actor took his heavenly adobe during the lockdown. Some reports say that the actor died on April 6 due to cancer in Kalka.

Arun Govil, who was seen as Ram in the 1987 series, took to his Twitter handle to mourn the death of his co-star. Today (April 9, 2020) morning, Arun wrote on Twitter, 'Sad to know about the demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar. A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.' Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laksham in the show shared his heartfelt condolences on the micro-blogging site after learning about Shyam's death. He wrote, 'Very sad and sorry to hear the sudden demise of our colleague Mr. Shyam Kalani. God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.'

Check out the actor's emotional tweets here:

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP pic.twitter.com/JaWd5oNGpv — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 9, 2020

The late actor's nephew Kamal Madnani in a conversation with a leading newspaper revealed that Shyam had been fighting cancer for a long time. He lost his battle to the prolonged illness and is survived by his wife. His acting career kick-started with Ramayana. He played the role of 'Bheem' in 'Mahabharata', and was also seen in movies Heer Ranjha, Trimurti and Chaila Babu. However, he failed to find much work and his career gradually declined.

Ramayan also featured The show also featured late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan. We hope his family gathers strength to cope up with the loss.

