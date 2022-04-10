Siblings Day 2022: Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash, 5 popular TV celebs and their siblings

It's Siblings Day today and it celebrates the wonderful relationship between sisters and brothers. Siblings tend to share a unique bond, no matter how different a sister or brother maybe. Whether biological or blended, sibling love and rivalry can be quite dynamic. That's certainly the case when it comes to TV celebrities. For the special day, we thought of taking you through some famous television celebrities and their real-life siblings. Here's a look at five popular TV stars and their siblings.

Rupali Ganguli

Rupali Ganguli who is playing the role of Anupamaa in the popular daily soap by the same name has gained immense love and fame with this show. However, did you know that Rupali's brother Vijay Ganguly is equally talented and is doing incredibly well in Bollywood? Rupali's brother Vijay is a famous dance instructor and has choreographed for movies like Jagga Jasoos, Stree, Tumhari Sallu, Baddhai Ho, Andhadun, Super 30, and more.

Kapil Sharma

The superstar comedian Kapil Sharma's family is away from the entertainment world. Being the youngest in the family, the star is the most pampered among all the siblings. Kapil has a married sister named Pooja Pawan Devgan who is away from the limelight and an elder brother named Ashok Kumar Sharma who is the head constable in Amritsar.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha is an Indian model and businessman. He became a social media star and television personality after he visited Bigg Boss 13 House in the family week as a connection to Shehnaaz. Shehbaz has always stood by Shehnaaz as her strongest support in the most difficult times of her life, giving out some major sibling goals.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash who is currently working as the lead actress in the popular TV serial Naagin 6 has made a huge name in the industry with his talent. Not many know that the actress has a brother named Pratik Wayangankar. Tejasswi's proud brother Pratik is very much supportive of Tejasswi's relationship with Karan Kundrra. He even showed his conservative side when he expressed that he was at first worried about Tejasswi's decision to join Bigg Boss as it is a controversial show.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat and her sister Sheetal Bapat are very close to each other and it is evident from the actor's social media. Sometime back when Rakesh was away from the limelight for a while, and his fans were panicking, his sister came out talking about his health and thanked all the Raqesh's fans for the love.



