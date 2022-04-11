Siblings Day 2022: Shilpa Shetty shares a goofy video with sister Shamita: Tunki and Munki

sister bond in the industry. Shilpa Shetty has been the biggest supporter of her little sister and it was quite evident from her posts when Shamita Shetty was in Bigg Boss OTT and season 15. Even now, you’d always find the sisters posting about each other and declaring their love for each other. Honestly, they are sister goals. On Siblings Day 2022, which was on Sunday, Shilpa posted a goofy video with Shamita and won our hearts. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty form the most adorablein the industry. Shilpa Shetty has been the biggest supporter of her little sister and it was quite evident from her posts when Shamita Shetty was in Bigg Boss OTT and season 15. Even now, you’d always find the sisters posting about each other and declaring their love for each other. Honestly, they are sister goals. On Siblings Day 2022, which was on Sunday, Shilpa posted a goofy video with Shamita and won our hearts.

In the video that Shilpa posted on her Instagram, the two sisters looked adorable. Shamita was in a floral dress and looked beautiful. On the other hand, Shilpa was in a cool white tee and black ripped jeans and looked quite smart. The two made funny faces at the camera and seemed to have a gala time. Along with the reel, Shilpa penned down a sweet caption. She wrote, “Tunki and Munki. Happy Siblings Day #MunkiTunki #siblingsday #unconditionallove #sisters #siblings #family." Fans absolutely loved the video and commented with lots of love and appreciation for the two sisters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in the film Sukhee and the shooting is underway. The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Previously, she was seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan. Both Shilpa and Shamita are quite active on Instagram and keep their fans updated with what’s going on in their lives.