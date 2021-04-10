Siblings Day Special: Pooja Banerjee to Mugdha Chaphekar; 5 celebs share fun memories with their siblings

On the occasion of Siblings Day, some of the celebs from the television industry has opened up on their adorable memories with their siblings.

Sibling – it is not just a word but an emotion as a sibling is the person who is our first friend and even our first enemy. Each one of us has millions of adorable memories which we tend cherish every now and then. Interestingly, it’s siblings’ day today and it is a day that is dedicated to the unconditional love between siblings. It is a day when several celebrities are seen reminiscing golden memories of their childhood days. And today, we bring you five celebs from the television industry who got candid about their funny memory with their siblings.

Raghav Tiwari who plays the role of Aditya in Hamariwali Good News said, “I have an elder brother and a younger sister who are very dear to me. I love them both, but I’ve grown up watching my elder brother, which is why he will always be my role model. I think, seeing him achieve so much at such a young age, the aspirations to be successful like him grew within me even more. He is a man of principles and I’ve always taken inspiration from him to become who I am now. I still remember, I used to be a very naughty boy back in school and whenever I’ve had a fight with a classmate, he would be the first one to scold me. So, one day I was again caught up in a fight that was actually not initiated by me, and as usual, I got blasted by him. Naturally, I got irritated because it was not my fault. Only then he explained that he scolded me because he was my brother and that it was his duty to instill a sense of morality in me because he cared. I think his efforts at making me a better human being are somewhat successful.”

Mugdha Chapekar who plays the role of Prachi in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya shared, "Having a sibling is the best gift your parents give you! A best friend for life! My brother Aditya is my pillar. Someone who always has my back. Someone who I can always count upon. He has taught me everything! Right from using the computer to internet banking, from different apps to listen to new music. He inspires me every single day! The best child I’ve ever seen. I’m extremely proud of him. A much better kid than I am, a better human than I am. My favorite person in this whole world."

Amandeep Sindhu who plays the role of Mahi in Zee TV’s Teri Meri Ikk Jindri said, “So we are 3 siblings, I have an elder sister and a younger brother. My brother is the Laadla of the house while me and my sister are like best friends. We share everything with each other and know each other’s deepest secrets. And like every other household’s story in India, I remember when I was young my sister used to tell me that I am adopted, and I used to believe her and get upset. I am very glad that I am the middle child; I get to play a younger sibling as well as the elder one and I take full advantage of that by annoying my brother as well as my sister.”

Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Riya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “I have two siblings, Neil who the elder brother, and Akash who the younger one, and yes I am the middle child. The fact that we used to be so happy with each other even in an adverse situation is what I truly miss about our bond now. We used to fight a lot, so much so that we used to be locked up in different rooms while studying. Yet when we had to save each other from our mother’s scolding, we would happily do that and again start fighting. I don’t know how my mother handled three brats but yes, I love them both a lot.”

Preyal Shah who plays the role of Kiara in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega said, “I am a single child, and I don’t really have siblings but of course I deeply cherish the moments that I have spent with my cousins. Back in school, whenever we had our vacations, I remember all my cousins would come to my home and we would have sleepover nights where we played card games and laughed all night. My mom would cook us yummy snacks that we munched all while. I really wish I could spend that kind of time again with my cousins and probably once the whole COVID scenarios subsides a bit, I hope to relive those nights soon. I think this is the most amazing memory that I have with my cousins.”

Pulkit Bangia who plays Vikram in Zee TV’s Apna time Bhi Aayega said, “As soon as I hear the word sibling it takes me back to my childhood because those are fondest memories for me. One of the biggest memories that I can never forget is getting chokeslam every night and you would expect that out of a brother but in my case, it was my sister who is 5 years elder than me, she used to do this almost every night. We used to fight a lot and hit each other and annoy each other. There were times when I used to wake up because she used to play loud music around me or throw water on my face just to annoy me. But I still love her to death, I am blessed to have an elder sister who takes care of me like a mother and loves me so much. She can go beyond limits just to protect me.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Banerjee on her journey, working in KZK, Kumkum Bhagya & more: Destiny played a major role

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×