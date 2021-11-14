Siddhant Chaturvedi couldn't control his tears as he meets his idol Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15

Imagine walking into a room and see your idol standing right in front of you! Few experiences in life are as unforgettable as meeting your idol. In this week's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Siddhant Chaturvedi of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shares a wonderful encounter with Bollywood's Dabangg Salman Khan! Siddhant exclaims his joy upon encountering Salman, along with his co-stars Sharvari and Rani Mukherji. Siddhant has been a long-time admirer of Salman Khan and got emotional when he joined him on stage.

Siddhant got emotional and admits to being a fanboy, telling Bhai how delighted he is to actually be standing right beside him. Rani notices Siddhant's visible nervousness at the time. When Rani Mukerji inquired why he appeared so terrified, he could hardly form a sentence and answered, "Bahaut bada fan hun (I am a huge fan).... aankh mein paani aa raha hai. (I can't control my tears)”.

Rani reminds Salman how everyone adores him and says, “How sweet”. Salman is moved by Siddhant's devotion for him and offers him a warm embrace before continuing on to compliment Siddhant on his prior performance. While visiting Bigg Boss 15 house to promote his latest film, the 'Gully Boy' actor surely departed with a memory that will last a lifetime that he will cherish forever.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie is set to hit the screens on 19 November.

