Siddharth Gupta shares a cryptic post remembering SSR amid Vikas Gupta's allegation against him & family

It has been a few hours since Vikas Gupta’s mom Sharda gave a clarification on social media about his allegation against the family in Bigg Boss 14. It so happened that he had an emotional breakdown inside the BB house post which he opened up on his relationship with an ex and with his family in front of the other housemates. Vikas stated that they dissociated themselves from him after he came out in public about his sexuality earlier this year.

In the midst of all this, his brother Siddharth Gupta has now shared a cryptic post on social media. He has shared a throwback picture with late Sushant Singh Rajput and penned down a note that seems to have something to do with Vikas Gupta’s recent allegations against him and his mom. Here’s what Siddharth wrote, “Miss you Bhai! Give me the strength to fight this lying evil. Give me the strength to maintain my character!”

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Vikas and Siddharth’s mom Sharda had also issued a statement on social media in which she clarified that they cut off ties with the former even before he came out in public about his sexuality. She also admitted not being on good terms with Vikas but mentioned that it does not have anything to do with his sexual orientation. Earlier, the Bigg Boss contestant had claimed that Siddharth did not invite him to his birthday party that was held on November 3, 2020. The latter was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and even shared an apartment with him for years.

