Siddharth Nigam opens up about being a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan

Actor Siddharth Nigam is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He really loved SRK's acting -- especially in "Baazigar".
"I love the way Shah Rukh portrays his characters in 'Baazigar' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Everytime I watch it, he looks so fresh. 'Baazigar' is my favorite film with him - his character is very strong and it's a feel-good character which is unique, and I don't think anyone else could've played it better," Siddharth said on the sidelines of Sony MAX2's ‘Timeless Digital Awards'.

Siddharth is currently wooing audience with his role in TV show " Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga".

Credits :IANS

