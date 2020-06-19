Siddharth Nigam OPENS UP on his relationship status and dating rumours with 'good friend' Avneet Kaur

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Siddharth Nigam recently spilled the beans about his relationship status. He also opened up about speculations of him dating his co-star and good friend Aveent Kaur. Here's what he said.

Celebrity dating rumours have been doing rounds for ages. Every actor has once in his lifetime faced link-up speculations with either his or her co-actor or a good friend from the industry. There are turns of gossips about who is seeing whom, and who broke with each other. From their meetings to them chilling together, if there's any news about two celebrities hanging out, fans wait for an official update about their relationship. One such jodi is Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam. The two young stars have been sharing screen space in Sony Sab's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Their onscreen chemistry as Yasmine and Aladdin has been adored by many fans, and they are one of the most popular young reel-life couples.

However, their off-screen chemistry has also been making headlines, and rumours about their relationship are doing rounds on the internet for a very long time. From starring in a show to making TikTok videos, they are an internet sensation, and their mesmerising chemistry needs no further description. In a recent chat with the Times of India, Siddharth Nigam finally spilled the beans about his relationship status. He also opened up about the speculations of him dating Aveent and their bond. Denying the rumours of his relationship with Avneet, the handsome actor said that he is 'single.' Yes, you read it right! Siddharth is single and not dating anybody.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla's reaction when Rashami Desai flaunted her dance moves in Bigg Boss 13 cannot be missed

Further talking about his friendship with Aveent, Siddharth said that being good friends does not mean that they are in a relationship. He added that he and Avneet are family friends and share a really good rapport. The two talk about work and personal life, and also indulge in a lot of masti together. The actor mention that he feels people (viewers) like to see them together in one frame. While he thinks that is a good thing, but it nowhere means that the duo is dating each other and in a relationship.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×