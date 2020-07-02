Siddharth Nigam says 'SidNeet is forever' as he bids goodbye to Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga co star Avneet Kaur

Siddharth Nigam took to his social media handle to pen down an heartfelt note for Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star and 'good friend', Avneet Kaur as she bid adieu to the show. Take a look the young actor's message for Avneet and SidNeet fans here.

Just a few days ago, Avneet Kaur aka Yasmine from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga announced her exit from the show. The young actress's decision to quit the show left many fans utterly disappointed and heartbroken. Avneet decided to walk out of Aladdin owing to the COVID-19 crisis. She felt that her immunity is weak, and was skeptical about resuming shoots during these tough times. The actress had been associated with the show, since the very beginning, and had made a special place in everyone's heart with her brilliant performance.

Avneet's bond with co-star Siddharth Nigam also made many heads turn, and viewers adored the young duo for their scintillating on-screen chemistry. Their camaraderie was loved so much, that fans gave them a special name 'SidNeet.' Not only on-screen but off-screen also, Siddharth and Avneet shared a warm equation and often spend quality time together. Now, with Avneet's exit, SidNeet fans are left devastated, as they were eagerly waiting to see fresh episodes of Aladdin and enjoy the duo's magical chemistry. However, this will not be possible now.

Now, Siddharth Nigam has taken to his social media handle to bid a heartfelt goodbye to Avneet. The handsome hunk shared some throwback pictures with Avneet from their 'happy moments' together. He also penned an emotional note for her and SidNeet fans. He said that he will surely miss Avneet as Yasmine, but he also supports his friend in her decision. Calling her the 'best', Siddharth complimented her for putting her heart and soul in the character. He wrote, 'We all will miss you! SidNeet is forever.'

Take a look at Siddharth's post for Avneet here:

Meanwhile, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh will step in Avneet's shoes and will be seen as the 'new Yasmine.' What are your thoughts on the same? Will you miss Avneet Kaur on the show and SidNeet's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×