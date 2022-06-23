Siddharth Nigam shares PIC with Salman Khan & gives a hunch about starring in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. The actor stepped into the showbiz world at a very young age and later, starred in numerous fictional shows. He carved a niche for himself and now, Siddharth is all set to blow the mind of his fans by achieving another milestone in his professional life. For a long time, rumours are rife that this young star will soon feature in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and will play an important part in the film.

As Siddharth holds an active social media presence, the actor always shares his chiseled body pictures or drops bits about his upcoming projects. Speaking of which, Siddharth shared a picture with Salman Khan and teased his fans by giving them a hunch on his upcoming project. Sharing this picture, in the caption he wrote, “after a looooong time. With the one and only Salman Khan sir”. Witnessing the picture, a number of celebrities like Muddassar Khan, Mridul Meena, Karan Sharma, etc, and the fans were seen expressing their excitement.

Apart from his social media post, Siddharth was recently spotted on Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story, where the actor was seen travelling with her and Raghav Juyal. To note, Shehnaaz and Raghav are also said to be a prominent part of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

On the professional front, Siddharth is best known for his performances in 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry.

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali:

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in main roles. Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with Salman starrer and will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in the film.

Reportedly, Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And along with Siddharth Nigam, it is also reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being helmed by Farhad Samji. The makers are planning to have a tentative release during Christmas in December this year.

