Siddharth Nigam on working with Avneet Kaur in Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar: Best way for us to work together

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur worked together in the fantasy show Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga.

The music video Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar has been released and it features Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur. The actors reunited for this song. Both were last seen together in the show Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga. Their chemistry has been adored by fans. Popularly called as Sidneet, the video has got immense hype from the fans. It is trending on social media. The song is a romantic track that shows how the actor falls in love and rescues his ladylove.

The video also shows Ashmit Patel. Sharing his thoughts on working with the actress again, the actor said, “The song is beautiful and when I heard about the concept for the first time, I was impressed. And thought this song is the best way for Avneet and me to come together.” The song is sung by Abhi Dutt and directed by Nadeem Akhtar, Nitin FCP. The lyrics are written by Shekhar Astitwa. It is composed by Vikram Montrose and the music video is produced under the label of BLive Music, Varsha Kukreja.

The Aladdin fame had also shared a picture on his Instagram and mentioned, “Coming soon. #sidneet @avneetkaur_13. Only on @blivemusic.in official YouTube channel. Sung by very talented @abhiduttblive. Guess the song.”

To note, both stars enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Coming back to the fantasy show, it premiered on Sony SAB in 2018. It starred Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur. Ashi Singh had replaced her post her exit. The fantasy show went off air in February 2021.

