Siddhi Vinayak actor Kunal Pandit leaves Mumbai after facing financial crunch; Says ‘I have no option left’

Kunal Pandit, who has been facing financial issues surviving in Mumbai, has decided to pack his back and return to his home town Indore.

The showbiz industry has been going through a hard time these days and it has made it difficult for several artists to survive and meet ends in Mumbai. The situation is such that several actors have decided to leave the city of dreams and return to their hometown after facing financial crunches. And now another actor has joined the league and has decided to bid adieu to Mumbai. We are talking about Kunal Pandit who has won millions of hearts with his stint in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Bandini, Kuldeepak and Siddhi Vinayak.

The actor, who has been keeping well for quite some time, stated that while the lack of opportunities in the city and with a string of rejections pushed him into depression, he doesn’t have any option left but to pack his bags and return to his home town Indore. Talking about his journey in showbiz. Kunal told BT that although he had quit acting in 2012 after he got a lucrative job in UAE, he continues missing the camera and returned to Mumbai after three years. Soon he bagged a role in Kuldeepak and even hosted a cricket show, but unfortunately, the show was pulled down abruptly following which his payment was stuck. On the other hand, while he was in talks for some projects, they didn’t materialize either.

Adding to his woes, Kunal fell ill last year with three relapses of jaundice. As a result, he had to let go of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. “I was offered a web series before the lockdown, but I have no clue what’s happening on that front. I was already facing a financial crunch, and my savings, too, dried up during these three months. I slipped into depression following a string of rejections, failures, prolonged health woes and friends alienating me,” he added.

Although Kunal did find his support in friends like and Ankita Bhargava, he is still not able to overcome it and feeling being with his family might help him fight his depression. He also emphasised that while he didn’t want to leave Mumbai, he isn’t left with any option owing to the financial crunch. Kunal said, “Whether I am working or not, I have to pay the rent and meet other expenses. Even if I bag a project tomorrow, the payment will start rolling only after three months as per the industry norm. The waiting period for a TV artiste is back-breaking, as your expenses don’t stop.” However, the young actor is hopeful of getting a call for a good role in the future.

