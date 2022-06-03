Sidharth Malhotra sends gift hamper to Shershaah co-actor Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar's baby girl

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has surprised his Shershaah co-actor Nikitin Dheer and his wife Kratika Sengar with lovely gifts for their baby girl. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on May 12 and they named her Devika. Nikitin shares a close bond with Nikitin, who worked with Sidharth in the blockbuster film, Shershaah. Nikitin and Kratika had announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media and fans were elated to learn this news.

The new parents are enjoying their parenthood phase and Kratika Sengar took to her Instagram story to thank Sidharth Malhotra. The actress posted a photo of the gift basket sent by Shershaah actor Sidharth, that involved soft toys, socks, balloons, and creative stickers for celebrating their baby girl's birth. The Kasam serial actress thanked Sidharth for his sweet gesture by dropping a heart on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Kratika Sengar's photo here:

Nearly two weeks ago, Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer revealed their daughter's name through an adorable social media post. The duo posted a picture of a rainbow with a text that read, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022." Her caption read: "We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter! -Dheers #harharmahadev (sic)". Their pregnancy photoshoot in all-black attire was loved by the audience.

Check out the Instagram post here:

Talking about Nikitin Dheer, he has done Bollywood films, Singham 2, Sooryavanshi, Antim: The Final Truth, Shershaah, among others. Kratika, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhoti Sardarni and has some popular television shows to her credit. Nikitin and Kratika's marriage was arranged by the former's father, and they tied the knot on September 3, 2014.

