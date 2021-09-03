Sidharth mera bacha: Shehnaaz Gill couldn’t stop crying while paying last respects, reveals Sambhavna Seth

In a tragic turn of events, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2. Today, at the crematorium his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill reportedly cried non-stop while paying last respects to the Balika Vadhu star. She also sat near Sidharth Shukla’s feet at the pyre and took part in the rituals thereafter.

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has sent major shockwaves to the Bollywood film fraternity. On Friday, crematorium rituals of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star was held in Mumbai. Many known faces from both Bollywood and TV industries were present to pay their last respects, among them one was Sambhavana Seth. In a recent interaction with the Times of India, the actor shared a few details of the events that took place at the actor’s crematorium. Speaking of Shehnaaz, Sambhavna said that the Honsla Rakh star couldn’t stop crying.

She kept saying “Sidharth mera bachcha” and when Sidharth’s body was put on the platform, Shehnaaz Gill sat near his feet. "Before the body was put on the platform for the pyre to be lit, it was kept for some time for everyone to pay their last respects. At this moment, Shehnaaz sat down at Sidharth's feet. Post that, she even took part in the rituals," she revealed.

Sambhavana also spoke about Sidharth Shukla’s mother. She added, “Aunty (Sidharth's mother) was emotional but trying to be strong. Yesterday, I thought she was stronger. But not so much, today. It's not going to be easy for her to overcome this.” Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. Ever since then, the duo is largely referred to as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fan army. The duo’s bitter-sweet banter made them the most adored contestants of the house. Recently, the two also graced the stage of dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3.

