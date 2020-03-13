Sidharth Shukla: 5 statements by the actor on Rashami Desai post Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for #SidRa

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's all that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said about Rashami Desai after the Salman Khan's show that you just cannot miss.

There are friends, there are enemies and then there are frenemies. And no one can describe the last category better than Sidharth Shukla and . Yes, the two have been the most discussed jodis of Television, and they gained more limelight after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. When the Dil Se Dil Tak co-actors entered the controversial show hosted by , none one of their fans would have ever imagined seeing them fighting like cats and dogs. But, unfortunately, they did and crossed all limits, leaving #SidRa fans highly disappointed.

Passing sarcastic remarks, digging out the past, hurling abuses, mocking each other to even getting physically abusive, the two stooped to new lows in the 'tedha' season. However, towards the last leg of the show, Sid and Rash turned tables upside down and shared a good bond. Much to everyone's surprise, from being at loggerheads to being each other's emotional support, there was a drastic change in their equation. And when Sidharth Shukla lifted the winner's trophy, their bond was visible.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on facing physical abuse in relationship: If you don’t stop it, it will happen again



Now, that BB 13 is over and it has almost been a month of its closure, the two are still seen showering praises for each other. While Rashami is very open and straightforward with the media, Sidharth, on the other hand, is quite shy. But he has said some sweet things about Rashami after the show that will make you go 'awww'. Today, we bring to you some strong statements made by the Balika Vadhu actor for the soon-to-be Naagin 4 actress which are totally unmissable, if you are a #SidRa shipper.

Here are top 5 statements Sidharth Shukla made on Rashami Desai after Bigg Boss 13:

1. On his equation and bond with Rashami post Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth and Rashami did not get along well during the initial days of BB 13. However, during the last leg of the show, the two enemies settled down and tried to mend things.

When asked Sidharth about his bond with the actress after the show, he said, 'We share a cordial equation now. I am somebody who likes to move forward in life. I like to have a very peaceful relationship with everybody around me.'

2. On Rashami and Arhaan's split.

While Sidharth did not poke his nose in Rashami's personal matter inside the BB 13 house, the actor did comment on her ugly breakup with beau Arhaaan Khan after the show. Sid said, ' I felt sorry that she (Rashami) trusted someone so deeply, but the man cheated her. Relationships are based on trust and transparency.

When probed if he tried to talk about the same with Rashami outside the house, he revealed, 'Honestly, I didn’t want to get into that space.'

3. On his fights with Rashami.

Sidharth and Rashami had some of the ugliest fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In a recent interview opening up about the same, Sid told, ' When I sit back and think sometimes, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami is much cooler now, I hope.'

4. On catching up and meeting Rashami as friends

Ask Sidharth if he will ever have a reunion with Rashami now that the show is over, he says, 'Whenever I meet her, I'm sure we will have the same equation that we have had towards the end of BB 13. Now, everything is fine between us, and whenever we catch up, we will surely have fun.

5. On working with Rashami again onscreen

Sidharth and Rashami are one of the most loved on-screen couples, thanks to their fiery chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak. After witnessing their on and off bond in BB 13, fans watch to see their beloved #SidRa back on TV.

Whenever Sidharth was asked if he would like to work with Rashami again, Sid said, 'Let's see. If a good project comes ahead, we will think about it. I cannot say anything for sure now.'

Here's a Bonus point for all Sidharth - Rashami lovers

6. On his favorite memory from the 'tedha season'

Surprisingly, when Sidharth was asked about his most favorite and cherishable memory from BB 13, it was not with his bestie Shehnaaz Gill, but with Rashami from their grand finale performance.

He revealed, 'I really liked the picture and I don't really know why. It is from the finale act, where through our performance we were trying to say that how professionally we get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, we become enemies. It was fun shooting together. Moreover, while shooting we let our guards down.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More