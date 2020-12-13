Sidharth Shukla accused of drunk driving and hitting a man on his birthday in viral VIDEO; Here's the truth

Sidharth Shukla got embroiled in a controversy on his birthday (December 12, 2020) as his alleged drunk-driving video went viral on social media. He was also accused of hitting a man under the influence of alcohol. Here's the actor's version of the incident.

Sidharth Shukla celebrated this 40th birthday yesterday, i.e. December 12. While the actor and his fans were beaming in happiness on this special day, Sidharth caught himself in a controversy. A video of Sidharth allegedly drunk-driving has taken the internet by storm and left everyone shocked. In the viral video, a man is accusing the Bigg Boss 13 winner of hitting a poor man, under the influence of alcohol.

The clip that has gone viral has Sidharth sitting on the driver's seat in his car as a man records him and puts 'serious allegations' on him. The two get into a heated war of words. The man recording the clip is hearding accusing Sidharth as he says, Aapne bewajah garib ko maara (You hit the poor man without any reason). To which the actor revealed that he was threatened with a knife by some goons. 'Usne mujhe chaaku dikhaya (He threatened me with a knife), Sidharth clarifies in the video.

However, the man does not buy Sidharth's word, and continues, 'Yeh Sidharth Shukla hai. Drink kar ke gaadi chala raha hai (This is Sidharth Shukla. He is driving under the influence of alcohol).' As the man continues with his allegations, Sidharth is also seen trying to snatch away his phone. The incident caught a lot of attention on social media.

Later, a source close to Sidharth shared details regarding the incident and the truth behind what had actually happened with the Times of India. The source claimed that Sidharth's brother-in-law received a call from his staff regarding some goons during the wee hours of the morning. They then went on to check the matter and what was going around. When Sidharth and his brother-in-law spotted the goons and tried to stop them, they were threatened by the attackers with knives. However, Sidharth along with this brother-in-law somehow managed to get hold of the goons and take them to the police station. The culprits have been arrested now. Clarifying the drunk-driving allegations, the source also revealed that Sidharth Shukla was sober during the ruckus, and all this was done to malign his image and reputation.

Take a look at the viral video here:

#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla Yesrerday Birthday Night #SidharthShukla Drank alcohol

was Driving and Beat up Poor citizen Link Here Full Videohttps://t.co/NW9ribPpLx pic.twitter.com/iAP4Q5wdTr — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth celebrated his birthday with BFF Shehnaaz Gill and his family. The actor was showered with immense love and blessings from his fans throughout the day. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

