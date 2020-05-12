Sidharth Shukla is an adorable brat, says actor's Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 co contestant Aishwarya Sakhuja

Yeh Hai Chhahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recently showered praises on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Here's what she said about the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Sidharth Shukla has been a part of the entertainment world for almost 12 years now. However, the actor gained immense popularity with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. When he lifted the BB 13 trophy, his popularity reached to limits that are still undefined. Today, he is one personality who is making headlines with everything he does. Whether it is a song or his mere picture on his social media handle, the actor is grabbing all eyeballs. While fans are going crazy over him, his friends and colleagues from the industry are also showering him with praises.

The recent to show her love and support towards Sidharth was Yeh Hai Chhahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja. The actress was a co-contestant with Sidharth in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 back in 2016. Recently, the beautiful actress was all hearts for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor during a live chat session with a leading online portal. When asked about her views on Sidharth, her bond with him, and his Bigg Boss 13 journey, Aishwarya expressed her thoughts at length.

The diva revealed that she knows him from their KKK 7 days. The two paired together several times for various stunts on the show and shared a good camaraderie. She said that it was fun working with him, and he has a child-like cute behavior. The actress said, 'Sidharth is an adorable brat.'

However, she was shocked to see him on BB 13 because she never knew that Sidharth had a ‘logical side’ to his personality also. Talking about the same she said, 'I wondered how did he become so logical. He had a logical explanation to everything during his stint on 's show, and it was extremely impressive.' The pretty actress said that she knew Sidharth was short-tempered, but his logical approach to things came as a sweet surprise to her.

Aishwarya mentioned that though she does not know Sidharth very well, she learned quite some things about during the 45 days that she spent with him during KKK 7. The two are not in touch now as both of them are not good at keeping in contact, but they enjoyed each other's company during the stunt-based show.

