Sidharth Shukla is all praises for Gauahar Khan's performance in Tandav; Calls her character witty & critical

Gauahar Khan has been lauded for her performance in Tandav. She plays the role of Maithili Sharan in the same.

The much-awaited political drama Tandav finally premiered on Amazon Prime and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Apart from the main leads, there is someone else who has been applauded for her spectacular performance. Yes, we are talking about Gauahar Khan here. She plays the role of Maithili Sharan, an impactful character playing the role of a confidant and an important role involved in the twists and turns of the web series. Many have praised her for the same.

Among them is Sidharth Shukla who is all praises for the actress for her performance in Tandav. He has shared a tweet while stating the same that reads, “Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance.” The former Bigg Boss winner has also shared a photo in which he can be seen watching the series.

Check out his tweet below:

Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then

What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance. pic.twitter.com/DwKItwNJoE — Sidharth Shukla (sidharth_shukla) January 15, 2021

Apart from Gauahar Khan, Tandav features Dino Morea, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Sandhya Mridul, and others in the lead roles. The gripping political drama has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar earlier appeared together in Bigg Boss 14 where they entered as Toofani Seniors. Both of them have also won the titles of the show during their respective seasons.

